Felonious Assault
Warren man charged with burglarizing Dodge Street home
Youngstown man indicted on charges related to reported road rage incident
Youngstown Police: Man charged with severely beating girlfriend
Police: Youngstown woman stabs man with steak knife
Georgia drug ring suspect arrested, again
More Felonious Assault Headlines
Canton man arrested, charged with brutal assault of ex-girlfriend
Girard Police: Man arrested after punching girlfriend in mouth
YPD: Man tries to crash into patrol car head-on at high speed
Warren man indicted on felonious assault, burglary charges
Newton Falls man faces attempted murder, assault charges
Bristolville man indicted on kidnapping, assault charges
Kelly Pavlik enters plea on felonious assault charges
Former boxer Kelly Pavlik indicted on felony charges
Warren police say woman severely beat man with broomstick
Liberty Police: Woman arrested for stabbing roommate