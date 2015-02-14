Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Fbi
Warrants out for 2 men in connection with Youngstown bank robbery
Youngstown man charged with sexual activity with 15-year-old
Local prosecutor wants Newton Falls murder suspect on FBI’s Most Wanted
Warren auditor charged with sending white powder to Boardman business
Cleveland man faces additional charge related to sex trafficking of children
More Fbi Headlines
What the fight between the FBI and Apple means for you
Girard bank robbery suspect arrested in New York
Lisbon-area man charged with fraud and identity theft
Reports: Kent State professor under investigation for alleged ISIS ties
Boardman store manager: Gun sales up, in part, due to shootings
FBI, BCI serve child exploitation search warrant at Youngstown house
Canfield police investigate bank robbery