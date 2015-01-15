Skip to content
Champion man dies in Warren car crash
New Waterford teen killed in Unity Township crash
Lawsuit dismissed in 2013 Warren fatal crash
Columbiana Co., sheriff’s dispatcher sued in relation to fatal crash
OSP says alcohol a factor in deadly Ellsworth Twp. crash
More Fatal-crash Headlines
OSP investigating fatal crash in Village of Beloit
1 dead in Youngstown crash
State Highway Patrol says 2015 was deadly year for Ohio
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Bristol Twp.
Warren police locate vehicle, witness in fatal crash investigation
Man killed in Little Beaver Township crash
OSP identifies 2 killed in Austintown crash
2 killed in Austintown crash
Officials ID victim of fatal Youngstown crash