Farrell-steelers
KC claims Region crown with win over Farrell
Farrell’s Chapman named All-State in Class A
Farrell’s season ends in State Semifinals
Farrell cruises against Ridgway, advances to semifinals
Farrell cruises through First Round of State Playoffs
More Farrell-steelers Headlines
Samuels heading to Westminster
Miller to continue career at IUP
Farrell gives Elk County Catholic first loss, advance to Elite 8
PIAA second round times and locations announced
PIAA releases first round locations and times
Farrell bests Erie First Christian
Farrell outlasts Strong Vincent
Kennedy finishes season sweep of Farrell
Miller outscores Jamestown; Farrell rolls
Kennedy Catholic routs rival Farrell