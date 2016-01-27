Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Epa
Lawmakers seek to protect funding for Chesapeake Bay restoration
Youngstown City, EPA come to agreement on fine and improvements
Lisbon homeowner cited with burning materials containing asbestos
Wheatland Tube issued citation for Warren spill
West Farmington water line closer to completion
More Epa Headlines
City manager says 97 percent of Sebring water samples below action level
2nd Currie Elementary water test shows higher arsenic levels
Sebring announces new rules, hours for free bottled water
Ohio EPA approves changes in Sebring
Rep. Boccieri outlines new proposal for water testing
Two Warren homes tested for high amounts of lead in water
Kasich: Sebring’s water trouble not like Flint
Congressman Tim Ryan calls for resignation of Ohio EPA director
Sebring water meeting brings local, state and county on same page
More drinking fountains turned off in Sebring