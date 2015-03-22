Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Easter
Giannios sells half-off candy on Easter Sunday for 30th year
Kids hunt for nearly 30,000 Easter eggs at Eastwood Mall
New Middletown woman continues Polish tradition of coloring eggs
2017 Easter egg hunts and events
Fertilizing in early spring leads to healthier lawns
More Easter Headlines
Celebrating Easter Sunday in the Valley: Faith, family, food
Boardman PD: 15-year-old without driving permit causes crash
Customers line up for annual Easter sale at Giannios Candy
Children hunt for eggs at Youngstown church
Greenville store displays baby animals for customers
Mineral Ridge butcher works to keep up with pre-Easter demand
Daffin’s remembers its founder on Swizzle Stick Day
Polish Youngstown hosts cultural egg decorating event
Chocolatier offers up sweet treats and tradition