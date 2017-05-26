Skip to content
East-palestine
East Palestine teen gets max sentence for fatal drunk-driving crash
Couple wakes up to mattress on fire, makes it out of burning house in Negley
East Palestine reaches 5 wins by getting by Southern
East Palestine evens their record against Southern
East Palestine sweeps Heartland in basketball double header
More East-palestine Headlines
Mixon scores 13; East Palestine notches 1st win
East Palestine eliminated by Mogadore, 39-20
East Palestine enters playoffs on 8 game win-streak
Battalion chief’s death sheds light on dangers of distracted driving
E. Palestine pastor charged with sexual misconduct involving teen
4 injured in East Palestine crash
Late TD, interception gives Salem 34-28 win vs. East Palestine
Sherry expected to shine at East Palestine
Celebrating Trevor: E. Palestine soccer game honors late student
Valley Valedictorians 2017: East Palestine High School