Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Dumping
DeWine suing imprisoned Poland businessman for dumping toxic waste
Youngstown picks up dumped tires with city clean-up event
Dumped tires rolling problem in Youngstown
New Castle police nab illegal trash dumper
Trumbull, Ashtabula counties investigating dead dog dumping grounds
More Dumping Headlines
Police find dog giving birth along road in Hermitage
Tires dumped along Hawn Street in Youngstown
Remote areas becoming dumping ground in Youngstown
Lowellville co. to pay $120K in brine-dumping case
Warren offers free tire drop-off
Warren mayor to begin neighborhood blitz