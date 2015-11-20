Skip to content
Dui
OVI checkpoint to be held in Warren Twp. Wednesday
Several drug, alcohol arrests made during Sharon checkpoint
16 arrested during OVI checkpoints in Youngstown, Boardman
OVI checkpoint to be held in Mahoning Co. this weekend
Law would require people charged with OVI to pass breath tests before driving
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Walgreens in Sharon
Wellsville driver charged with OVI after crash sends 2 to hospital
Youngstown OVI checkpoints result in 4 arrests
New cab company opens in East Liverpool
OVI checkpoint set for Cortland Thursday night
OVI checkpoint set for Wednesday night in Mecca Twp.
Niles man in hospital after crashing car, charged with DUI
Friday night OVI checkpoint announced for Youngstown
Farrell City Councilman charged with DUI
Police: Drunk man threatens to kill, fight Youngstown officers