Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Shayesteh
Daybreak Nation on Location: Dr. Shayesteh’s New Year resolution tips
Dr. Shayesteh: Anna’s success story
Dr. Shayesteh: Brain Food
Daybreak Nation on Location: Weight Loss Wednesday, 3/9
Jim’s Weight Loss Wednesday Blog
More Dr. Shayesteh Headlines
Dr. Shayesteh: Best Diet for Weight Loss
Dr. Shayesteh: Obesity & Your Health
Dr. Shayesteh: How to succeed New Year’s Resolutions
Dr. Shayesteh: The importance of vitamin D
Dr. Shayesteh: The health benefits of probiotics
Dr. Shayesteh: How to avoid the holiday weight gain
Dr. Shayesteh: The connection between your diet and sleep
Dr. Shayesteh: Could your breakfast be giving you cancer?
Dr. Shayesteh: Experiencing joint pain? Don’t rule out gout
Dr. Shayesteh: The number one cause of infertiltiy