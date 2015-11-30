Skip to content
Donation
Youngstown State alumni donates $1 million for multimedia center
Howland High graduate collects donation for Trumbull Co. Dog Pound
YSU receives $1 million donation for scholarship fund
Customer gives car to Dollar General employee in Champion
YSU receives $1 million grant for new Student Success Center
More Donation Headlines
Austintown teacher gives back to students with class project
The Prom Drive: Collecting prom dresses and accessories
Family of Warren murder victim gifted home
Magic Tree donates to Akron Children’s Hospital
Mahoning Valley Habitat for Humanity receives donation of home
Covelli makes donation to Toys for Tots
Struthers Rotary donates items to St. Vincent de Paul
Austintown organization ships old fire truck to Indian reservation
Boardman AT&T call center donates teddy bears to Beatitude House
Youngstown-born Vegas entrepreneur donates Thanksgiving turkeys