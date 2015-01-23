Skip to content
Domestic-violence
Warren PD: Cleveland man hits, chokes woman in front of her young son
Youngstown Police: Man charged with severely beating girlfriend
Police: Struthers man involved in physical fight in front of child
Canton man arrested, charged with brutal assault of ex-girlfriend
Girard Police: Man arrested after punching girlfriend in mouth
Warren man indicted on domestic violence, endangering children charges
Bristolville man indicted on kidnapping, assault charges
Police: Man seen beating woman on Warren roadway
‘She pushed my buttons,’ Salem mom says of punching 7-year-old
Rape, menacing charges filed against former sheriff’s deputy
State decision pending in Canfield teacher’s saga
Boardman woman charged with throwing saw at husband
Woman draws sword on man inside Cortland home
Warren man charged with punching baby
Warren PD arrests one after Family Dollar shooting