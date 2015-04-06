Skip to content
Dogs
More than 15 dogs killed in New Castle house fire
Group asks for bestiality laws in Warren after man sentenced for dog abuse
Mahoning Co. Dog Pound filling up, asking for public’s help
Weathersfield woman charged with animal cruelty
Local lawmakers push Ohio dog tethering laws
Photos: Dogs removed from deplorable home
Dogs, man removed from deplorable Youngstown home
Dogs in Mineral Ridge take pictures with Santa
2 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Photos: Pet picture contest July
28 Dogs removed from Perry Township home
Pet center hosts fundraiser for animals in need
Oakley’s Heart teams up with Tractor Supply for adoption event in Warren
2 dogs die in New Castle fire
Photos: Pet picture contest April