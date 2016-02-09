Skip to content
Dog
Mahoning Co. Dog Pound recovers dog stolen from facility
Dog found dead outside Austintown residence
Seized dog doing well with Trumbull Co. rescue group
Dog owners upset with Columbiana dog day care after pet’s death
Girard man accused of punching dog appears in court
Dog injured in neighborhood dispute
Police find dog giving birth along road in Hermitage
Man charged with abusing dogs in Warren
Judge returns dog to owner in East Palestine
Dogs taken from Columbiana Co. home
Police investigating Warren dog body dumping-ground
Trumbull Co. pound to host adoption day
Girard man charged with punching dog
Mahoning Co. coroner: Dog bit, killed baby in Youngstown
Youngstown PD investigating link between dog, baby’s death