Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
District-10
Cannon, Hickory pick up big win over Reynolds
Student Athlete: Raygen Fischer
Kennedy Catholic routs Coudersport
West Middlesex survives Chartiers-Houston scare
Kennedy Catholic fends off Farrell, captures District 10 Title
More District-10 Headlines
Farrell bests Erie First Christian
Farrell outlasts Strong Vincent
Carr, Pryts dominant as Hickory rolls
West Middlesex girls fall in D10 title
First ever: WM girls heading to D-10 Final
Sharpsville girls hold off Wilmington