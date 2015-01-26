Skip to content
Derek-culver
Harding’s run ends at Regionals
Harding wins district crown
Harding holds off Louisville in O-T
Harding tops PA power Strong Vincent
Second half surge sends Harding past Poland
Simpson buzzer beater gets Harding past Akron Ellet
Harding wins again, now 9-0 in AAC play
Harding wins big again, now 10-1
Harding blows by Canfield with balanced attack
Simpson leads Harding to season opening win
2015-16 Harding Boys’ Basketball Preview
Harding rallies past Mentor in OT
GOTW Preview: Ursuline at Harding, 2/17
GOTW Preview: Harding at Poland, 2/6
Starting Five Recap: Jan. 26