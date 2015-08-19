Skip to content
Demolition
East Liverpool homes demolished
Crews beginning work on falling East Liverpool homes
Youngstown woman angered after house, hit by arson, torn down
Warren plans to demolish hundreds of vacant homes
Krakusy Society members hope to find time capsule in rubble
More Demolition Headlines
Several citations issued in Warren code enforcement blitz
Several citations issued in Warren code enforcement blitz
Demolition begins at Youngstown Polish hall
Old Springfield Elementary building torn down
Another building demolished on Salem’s East State St.
Youngstown house, where 3 died in fire, demolished
Trumbull commissioners target former St. Joseph Hospital site
Former Trumbull County Sheriff’s building demolished
Land bank, in blight-fighting effort, to demolish 5 Youngstown homes
Group protesting to stop Lisbon church demolition