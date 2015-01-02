Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Crime
Police find suspected meth lab in Warren
Summit held to tackle crime in Youngstown’s 6th Ward
Photos: March arrests
Warren man pleads guilty to molesting 2 girls
Photos: December arrests
More Crime Headlines
Photos: November arrests
Photos: October arrests
Warren mayor to begin neighborhood blitz
Police relations panel to hold forum in Toledo
Community gathers in support of police
Reports of crimes rise at Ohio casinos
Shocking photos, drug court used to deter crime