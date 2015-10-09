Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Crestview-rebels
Crestview considers joining All American Conference
Crestview captures district title with seventh inning explosion
Crestview’s hot shooting propels them over Springfield
South Range’s Durkin nets 1,000th career point
Crestview continues to roll; showdown with Mooney on horizon
More Crestview-rebels Headlines
McDonough K’s 12; Crestview stays perfect in ITCL Red play
Crestview’s McDonough strikes out 13; Rebels top Springfield
Crestview baseball improves to 8-1
ITCL fallout: Crestview coach, board disappointed
United posts 9th win; Clark adds 31
South Range wins third in a row; improves to 13-4
Leetonia outlasts Crestview
Canton Central Catholic eliminates Crestview
Lisbon outlasts Crestview in OT, heads to post-season
East Palestine shocks Crestview