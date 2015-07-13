Skip to content
Craig-beach
Craig Beach police chief federally indicted on child porn charges
Investigators: Craig Beach police chief had nude photos of teen
Craig Beach police chief placed on leave following arrest
Investigators arrest Craig Beach police chief following search
Bust in Craig Beach turns up drugs, trafficking tools
Search crews confirm missing boater’s body found in Lake Milton
Craig Beach chooses fire department for upcoming year
Black bear spotted in Craig Beach