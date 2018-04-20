Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Cowboys
Eckroat finishes off thrilling win at 6th Junior Invitational
Cleveland Browns take Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick
All eyes on Cowboys first pick at Jerry World
Cowboys keeping hush on potential picks
Silver Star Draft: Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys 2018 draft
More Cowboys Headlines
Athleticism not lacking in USC’s Uchenna Nwosu
Texas’ Holton Hill’s physicality, talent would make for A+ pick
Tennessee RB John Kelly would serve as nice backup for Ezekiel Elliott