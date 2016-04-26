Skip to content
Court
Man accused of dozens of Valley burglaries appears in court
Psychologist testifies in Warren Twp. murder trial
Austintown man pleads not guilty to injuring 3-month-old
Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Canfield pleads not guilty
Man who escaped from mental hospital pleads not guilty to murder
More Court Headlines
Woman accused of stabbing Youngstown cab driver appears in court
Man who sparked search of Guilford Lake pleads guilty
Boardman man accused of hiding mom’s death receiving mental evaluation
Boardman couple, accused of drug use with child in car, appears in court
Son of Boardman woman found dead in garage appears in court
Warren murder suspect claims he shot woman in self-defense
Opening statements begin in Warren murder trial
Man accused of Warren woman’s murder appears in court
Jury deliberating Youngstown child endangering case
Boardman man appears in court on rape charges