Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Corruption
Mahoning County auditor says Oakhill deal $18 million in debt
Local officials learn how to prevent fraud in government
Canfield car salesman charged with corrupt activity
No jail time for McNally, Sciortino in Oakhill corruption case
Plea deal reached in Oakhill corruption case
More Corruption Headlines
Number of charges reduced in Oakhill Renaissance case
Prosecutors ask for dismissal of several charges in Oakhill case
New Niles mayor hopes to re-establish trust in government
Special prosecutor to investigate Niles government corruption allegations