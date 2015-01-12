Skip to content
Contract
Contract dispute continues for Trumbull Co. Engineer employees, union
UAW 1112 votes in favor of new contract at GM Lordstown
New deal reached for East Liverpool police
Voting ends for UAW 1112 contract at GM Lordstown
Columbiana County Sheriff’s employees receiving pay raise
Source Providers ratifies new contract
Voting begins in Lordstown for new GM deal
Northside nurses win battle over mandatory overtime
Contract vote at Kmart Distribution Center goes down
YSU classified union contemplates next move
East Liverpool board implements rejected contract
Mayor hopeful for new contract at CCA