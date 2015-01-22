Skip to content
Competition
Girard robotics team advances to world championship quarterfinals
Students compete in academic bowl in Lordstown
Local students showcase artwork at YSU
Hundreds of students compete in Canfield speech tournament
YBI announces AMPED Technology Startup Competition winners
More Competition Headlines
Annual Police and Fire Games event comes to Valley
Grove City students win Honorable Mention in C-SPAN contest
Students build bridges at YSU event
Teens compete in rifle contest
Airport director says Pitt. competition not hurting