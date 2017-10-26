Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Columbiana
Columbiana kindergartner wins state award for fire prevention poster
Columbiana students create t-shirt to sell for Autism Awareness Month
Columbiana is bringing the ‘HEAT’ and criminals are feeling it
Columbiana School District allows girls basketball coach to stay
Springfield snaps 2-game skid to top Columbiana
More Columbiana Headlines
With loss of his daughter, Boardman man has warning for drivers
United hands Columbiana their 7th loss of the season
Northeast Ohio seeing huge growth in winemaking industry
Special pens let turkeys get around at Columbiana farm
Crestview’s Daub signs with West Liberty Volleyball
Voters decide pet chickens are not allowed in Columbiana
Hometown Hero goes beyond coaching by mentoring young men
Columbiana faces top seeded Rootstown in week 11
Sporadic weather creates concerns for some local farmers
Columbiana loses Baker but returns Wilson to lead the Clippers