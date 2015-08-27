Skip to content
Columbiana Clippers
Columbiana Girls top Lisbon in double OT thriller
Clippers survive first place battle, beat Lisbon
Crestview continues to roll; showdown with Mooney on horizon
Columbiana advances to play rival-Crestview
Columbiana routs Lowellville on Senior Night
Crestview baseball improves to 8-1
Columbiana posts second win in a row; Clark strikes out 11
2016 Columbiana Baseball Preview
South Range sends Columbiana packing
Columbiana edges Lisbon to grab share of ITCL White crown
Durkin sets career-high, Raiders top Clippers
Columbiana rolls into playoffs
Davidson fuels Columbiana to win over Springfield
Columbiana defense stifles Mineral Ridge
Columbiana wins opening night thriller over Reserve