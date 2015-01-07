Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Cold-weather
Will El Niño damage plants and flowers?
Experts warn to be safe, as wind chills dip below zero in the Valley
Mahoning Co. firefighters warn of fires caused by heating sources
Local lawmakers push Ohio dog tethering laws
Local shelters opening their doors during frigid temperatures
More Cold-weather Headlines
Can the cold give you a cold?
Cold weather shelter program starts up in Youngstown
Record low temps cause grief for syrup producers
Experts offer motorists tips for frigid weather
Cold weather raises concern over animals’ welfare
Extreme cold proves troublesome for motorists