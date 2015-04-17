Skip to content
Cocaine
4 Youngstown men face federal charges related to crack cocaine ring
Lawmakers take proactive measure against deadly painkiller
Cocaine-induced police chase in Youngstown ends in arrest
Man with cocaine in his mouth tries fleeing police
Youngstown drug bust leads to arrest
More Cocaine Headlines
Man charged with having 40 kilos of cocaine in Wolf Creek
Making a dent in the Texas-to-Ohio cocaine trade
Warren Councilman applauds investigators for major drug arrest
$1.5 million of cocaine discovered in Warren home
Gun, drugs, and bullet proof vest taken from Pa. home, man arrested
Warren bust nets drugs, cash and guns