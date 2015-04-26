Skip to content
Closure
Niles Planet Fitness reopens following early morning fire
Youngstown IGA location to close
No local closures planned for Michaels, Pat Catan’s
Brookfield plant informs workers of looming closure
Officials say Cedarcreek in Warren will remain open for now
Boardman Kmart to close
Power restored to Oakhill building after outage
Youngstown Parker Hannifin workers to receive assistance during closure
St. Vincent DePaul announces temporary closure
Layoffs at Parker Hannifin Youngstown plant to begin in January
Greenville’s Main St. business owners frustrated with 37-day road closure
Jameson Hospital to close maternity center
TGI Fridays closed in Boardman
Closing of Youngstown USPS processing center put on hold
Ramp closure in Lordstown set for Monday