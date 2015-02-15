Skip to content
Closed
Chick-fil-A to remain closed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday
Herbert Road bridge in Canfield closed for repairs
Route 62 in Sharon reopens after police investigation
St. Christine in Youngstown closed due to water pipe repairs
Youngstown’s Avalon Downtown closes its doors suddenly
Youngstown’s St. Vincent DePaul Society hires dining manager
Some stores opening early Thanksgiving, others will be closed
Lordstown turnpike ramp reopens
Lowellville street damaged by storm; other areas flooded
East State Street in Salem reopens
Salem building that closed road starts to collapse
Youngstown ramp may re-open this weekend
Madison Ave. Expwy. to remain closed through weekend
Mudslide closes Youngstown expressway
Division Street bridge to close