Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
City-council
Shouting matches not tolerated at Niles City Council meeting
Council discusses additional spending for Youngstown trash collection
Charter Review Commission discusses duties of Youngstown Council President
Tensions grow in Niles over layoffs at council meeting
Consultant presents suggestions for Struthers jail at council meeting
More City-council Headlines
Consultant presents suggestions for Struthers jail at council meeting
City council discusses energy efficiency of downtown building
Report: Newton Falls Community Center needs numerous updates
Youngstown councilwoman discusses plans for new projects
Struthers Council approves hiring of jail consultant
Struthers Council considering dog tethering ordinance
Struthers Council approves hiring of jail consultant
Youngstown water commissioner proposes contract with outside firm
Youngstown’s event coordinator says upgrades planned for 2016
Niles City Council approves mayor’s financial plan