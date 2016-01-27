Skip to content
Child-endangering
Warren PD: Intoxicated woman’s 10-year-old son found home alone
Austintown man pleads not guilty to injuring 3-month-old
Austintown man arrested on child endangering charges
Boardman PD: Couple has drugs, child in vehicle
Warren Police investigate child left outside without proper clothes
More Child-endangering Headlines
Sebring police: Suspect cooked meth just feet away from child’s room
Warren man indicted on domestic violence, endangering children charges
Youngstown man arraigned in shooting of 3-year-old
Warren mom charged with child endangering appears in court
Child endangering suspect appears in court
Warren Police: Toddler found walking alone on Fifth Street
Struthers couple charged with keeping kids in dirty conditions
Warren fugitive jailed for missing 2015 court appearances
Niles man charged with child endangering
Youngstown couple sentenced in child neglect case