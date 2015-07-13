Skip to content
Checkpoint
16 arrested during OVI checkpoints in Youngstown, Boardman
Youngstown OVI checkpoints result in 4 arrests
OVI checkpoint set for Cortland Thursday night
OVI checkpoint set for Wednesday night in Mecca Twp.
Checkpoints, extra patrols announced for weekend in Mahoning Co.
OVI checkpoint set for Thursday in Warren
4 arrests in Youngstown OVI checkpoint
OVI checkpoint set for Friday night in Trumbull County
Friday night OVI checkpoint announced for Youngstown
Extra police to patrol Mahoning Co. ahead of weekend checkpoint
Results are released from OVI checkpoint in Youngstown
OVI Task Force makes arrests during weekend checkpoints
OVI checkpoint scheduled for Liberty, Vienna Thursday
OVI checkpoints announced for Mahoning Co.
No arrests at Austintown OVI checkpoint