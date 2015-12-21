Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Chase
Youngstown Police chase leads to manhunt
Police: Youngstown man jailed on multiple charges
Police: Man jumps from moving car during chase in East Liverpool
Youngstown chase suspect charged in federal court
High-speed chase along I-76 ends with arrest in North Jackson
More Chase Headlines
Youngstown Police: Juvenile driving stolen car starts chase
Youngstown chase suspect appears in court Wednesday
Austintown PD investigating chase with bail bondsmen and 3 suspects
Youngstown chase suspect booked into jail
Paramedic treats rape suspect, after he almost shot her husband
PHOTOS: Youngstown Police Chase and Manhunt
Police: Man steals cigarettes, leads Lordstown officer on car chase
Man leads police on four-county chase to Volant, kills himself
Eastwood Mall chase suspect arraigned on multiple charges
Howland Police tackle man who jumped through Red Lobster window