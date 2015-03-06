Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Charges
Teen in court on charges in crash that killed Crestview senior
11 more charged in Youngstown East fight
Warren women threatened; One on Instagram, one with cooking grease
Lisbon-area man charged with fraud and identity theft
Owners cited after animals removed from Mercer County farm
More Charges Headlines
Ashtabula Co. grand jury charges man in finding of Warren teen’s body
Cleveland unrest appears to be calm– for now
Campbell father, daughter arraigned after gun seizure
Official: Teacher secretly taped kindergartners in bathroom
Yo. man gets 10 years for child porn