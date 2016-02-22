Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Charge
Jury deliberating Youngstown child endangering case
Niles man indicted on rape, GSI charges
Defendant’s request in Youngstown murder trial causes delay
Howland man gets 31.5 yrs to life for rape, gross sexual imposition
Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in Boardman
Cleveland man faces additional charge related to sex trafficking of children
Board members, community discuss problems at Youngstown East
New Castle man charged with rape
Farmdale woman sentenced for raping 14-year-old
Niles man, charged with child porn, barred from contact with those under 18
Man accused in Warren shooting appears in court
Struthers mom charged with not feeding child
Man convicted in Youngstown court of raping 8-yr-old
Mom of kids who OD’d on opiates appears in court
Niles man charged with having child porn