Champion Township
Champion police arrest man accused of stealing coins from arcade game
Champion police investigate rash of vandalism
Tax break granted to Champion company planning on adding more jobs
Police sergeant sent to hospital while assisting Trumbull Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Champion remains in top-10 of state baseball poll
More Champion Township Headlines
Gas well catches on fire in Champion Township
Champion firefighters use helmet cam as valuable learning tool
House destroyed by fire in Champion Township
Black bear hit by car in Champion
Restaurants in Champion Twp. not following boil advisory
Boil alert still in effect for Champion, Bazetta Townships
Man walks away from rollover accident in Champion
Brush fire burns 5 acres in Champion Twp.
Champion paramedic makes special delivery