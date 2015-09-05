Skip to content
Champion Golden Flashes
Daybreak Nation on Location: Kicking off the football season at Champion
WATCH: Champion celebrated state titles inside football stadium
‘It’s just amazing:’ Champion beaming after 2 state titles
Champion baseball beats Hiland 1-0 to capture 1st state title
Champion-ship weekend: Golden Flashes baseball, softball set for State
More Champion Golden Flashes Headlines
Champion tops West Branch in pitchers’ duel
Champion Softball Ranked 3rd in 1st State Poll
Jones’ big day leads Bristol by Champion
Kraml gains 219; Brookfield wins 9th
Liberty posts a shutout over Champion
Champion hangs 75 on Newton Falls
LaBrae posts 4th win behind Harris’ 3 TDs
Champion Cruises by Niles
Week 4: Plays of the Week
Hunt leads Conneaut past Champion