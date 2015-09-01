Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Ceo
Youngstown Schools CEO wants to build on what the district already has
Youngstown CEO may change role of school board members
Youngstown NAACP hopes CEO will make lasting impact on schools
Youngstown City Schools CEO selected
Community reacts to final 2 Youngstown Schools CEO candidates
More Ceo Headlines
Youngstown Distress Commission narrows down CEO applicants to 2
Congressman happy with number of applicants for Youngstown CEO
Distress Commission to interview 6 Youngstown CEO applicants
Youngstown Academic Distress Commission organizes public forum
Summit addresses education in Youngstown schools
CEO to take over Youngstown schools, commission to be selected
Community gathers to pray for Youngstown City Schools
Kasich defends decision to appoint CEO to run Youngstown schools
Columbiana Port Authority CEO to wrap it up this month