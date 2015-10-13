Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Cardinals
Lakeview soccer holds off Canfield in opener
2016 Canfield Football Preview
Lynch helps Mooney hold off Fitch
Canfield wins Rubber City showdown with Poland
Mooney wins first two games in Catholic Tournament
More Cardinals Headlines
Lucente’s Big Night Powers Ursuline Past Mooney
Canfield Lacrosse Outduels Boardman
Pirates fans in high spirits on chilly Opening Day
2016 Canfield Baseball Preview
Canfield’s Poullas wins State Title in 152 lb Class
Balanced scoring powers Fitch past Canfield
Boardman girls blow by Mooney
Kennedy girls roll past Mooney
Student Athlete: Matt Bogen
Poland wins soccer Battle of 224