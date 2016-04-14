Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Cardinal-mooney
Hitting close to home: Poland-Mooney playoff game features close family ties
Cardinal Mooney Football enters playoff picture
Champion softball blanks Mooney in Regional Semifinals
Crestview captures district title with seventh inning explosion
Ursuline thwarts Mooney’s comeback, advances to District Final
More Cardinal-mooney Headlines
Mooney senior collects coloring books, crayons for Purple Cat
Mooney cracks top ten in AP football poll
Burkey leads Boardman past Mooney
2016 Cardinal Mooney Football Preview
Mooney grad Kitchen gets another shot in the NFL
Mooney hosts annual Camp of Champions
Mooney misses upset over Canton Central Catholic
Lynch helps Mooney hold off Fitch
Mooney tops Canfield in girls lacrosse
Clarett remarks on death of teammate Will Smith