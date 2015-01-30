Skip to content
Car Accident
Community gathers to remember the life of Crestview teen
Possible slow traffic on Glenwood Ave following accident
Three car accident near I-80 W and Belmont Avenue
Baby sent to hospital after driver flees car accident scene
Semis collide on I-80, cause another 5 car pile-up
More Car Accident Headlines
Cars collide on South Ave. after driver runs red light
Niles man in hospital after crashing car, charged with DUI
State Highway Patrol says 2015 was deadly year for Ohio
Three survive rollover car accident in Austintown
Fatal car crash in Mercer Co. under investigation
One person flown to hospital following crash in Unity Twp.
Car accident causes traffic lights to go out on 224 in Boardman
Accident in Poland closes portion of North Lima Road
Champion accident sends 2 to hospital