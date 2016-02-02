Skip to content
Canton
Canfield girls are #4 seed in Canton District
Former Ohio Congressman Ralph Regula passes away
Warren JFK, McDonald Regional matchup postponed
Ohio parents charged with murder in restaurant-body case
Trump to hold rally in Canton
More Canton Headlines
Woman with hands tied reports double shooting in Canton
Hundreds show support for DeBartolo at Hall of Fame enshrinement
Boardman band performs in Canton for Pro Football Hall of Fame parade
Edward DeBartolo Jr. to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Trump fundraiser to be held in Canton
Warren man dies in Canton car crash
Ursuline softball shuts out Central Catholic
Boardman’s Aulizia takes 6th at State in 50 Freestyle
OSHA: Man fell 40 feet at Canton steel co.