Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Canfield
Highway Patrol reveals name of driver in a fatal Canfield crash
Canfield attorney convicted of grand theft sentenced
Investigators: Canfield attorney charged after drunk hit-and-run crash
MCCTC trains staff in wake of mass school shootings
Valley career schools host open houses
More Canfield Headlines
Jury finds Canfield man guilty of assault at bar
Canfield City, Township must work together to move development forward
Family escapes fire that destroyed million-dollar Canfield home
How pets feel the cold compared to humans
Drivers crowd Canfield neighborhood lit up with Christmas cheer
Canfield High School wins Samsung technology in competition
DeWine, Husted make first local campaign appearance
Columbiana woman accused of intoxicated driving with kids in backseat
Troopers say first couple snows always take drivers by surprise
Mahoning Co. OVI Task Force cancels sobriety checkpoint