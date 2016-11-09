Skip to content
Campaign 2016
Local Help Hotline sees spike in calls following election
Youngstown’s black, Hispanic communities react to election results
Boss treats company of truck drivers to lunch after Trump’s win
Trump win startles pollsters: What they got wrong
Local lawmaker seeks to make ‘ballot selfies’ legal
Part-Time Worker’s Bill of Rights for Youngstown passes
Levy to replace old Mathews school buildings fails
Voters reject emergency operating levy for Hubbard Schools
Voters approve Warren income tax, increasing rate to 2.5 percent
Sean O’Brien elected to serve District 32 in state senate
D’Apolito wins Mahoning County judge race in landslide
Yemma re-elected as Mahoning Co. Treasurer, defeating Lucarell Oliver
Youngstown voters again vote down anti-fracking initiative
Michael O’Brien re-elected as state rep. for 64th district
Lepore-Hagan re-elected as State Rep for 58th District