Burglary
Greenville man charged with burglary of Sharon businesses
Police: Suspect linked to numerous burglaries across Mahoning County
Suspect leads Warren police on chase through apartments
Police: Wanted fugitive arrested after breaking into Youngstown apartment
Police investigating burglary at Cashland in Warren
Police: Squatters reside in, burglarize Warren home
Police: Warren man arrested after reporting home burglary
Two homes robbed at gunpoint on same street, minutes apart
Feds offering $10K reward in Warren gun store burglary
Armed robbery reported on Aberdeen Ave. in Youngstown
Police: Warren woman awakes to burglars in her room
Man indicted on charges that he beat Youngstown woman with hammer
Suspect in St. Clair Twp. home invasion expected in court
Columbiana Co. man charged after routine traffic stop
Farrell man charged with assault of woman on Pennsylvania Ave.