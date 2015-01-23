Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Building
Bricks fall from Youngstown building onto woman’s car
Youngstown Area Electrical JATC building new Boardman facility
County reviewing bids for Mahoning County Dog Warden’s building
New Habitat project set for Struthers
Main St. in Greenville reopens after 3-month closure
More Building Headlines
Investigation continues into building collapse in Boardman
Troubled Warren club demolished
Youngstown building starts to collapse
Students build bridges at YSU event
Suspect arrested in fire that damaged 5 buildings