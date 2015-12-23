Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Budget
Shouting matches not tolerated at Niles City Council meeting
No major budget decisions made at Niles fiscal emergency meeting
Tensions grow in Niles over layoffs at council meeting
Niles mayor says he will take 50 percent pay cut to balance budget
Sharpsville Schools address budget concerns in town hall meeting
More Budget Headlines
Niles continues to pay price for old administration
Trumbull Co. safety forces, coroner to get bump in funding
Youngstown finances now online
Columbiana County enters 2016 with $2.7 million carryover
Mercer County senior centers reopen
As oil and gas market slows, Mahoning Co. auditor counting costs
Youngstown mayor aiming for no staff cuts in 2016
Cortland swears in new mayor, appoints council member
Beaver, United Local will not receive additional funding
Warren approves $25 million budget