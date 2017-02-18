Skip to content
Bristol High School
Poor shooting dooms Bristol in District Final loss to Cornerstone
Rubber match: Bristol ousts Windham at Districts
Bristol Boys move up in AP poll
Orwell District is set; 6 area teams competing for championship
Elza drills 7 three-pointers; Bristol breezes past Southington
More Bristol High School Headlines
Donadio lifts Bristol in OT
Gabrielson paces Bristol in their showdown at Badger
Tennant & Stephens help LaBrae past Bristol
Gabrielson scores 25; Bristol still unbeaten
Gabrielson matches Newbury in points; Panthers improve to 2-0
McDonald doubles up Bristol in District Semi
Warren JFK rolls past Bristol in District semis
Following win over Bloomfield, Bristol turns attention to Kennedy
#5 Bristol impresses against Liberty in finale
Bristol boys earn 20th win and capture NAC Championship